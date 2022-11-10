Nicole to hit SE Fla. as hurricane; tropical storm conditions in Big Bend Thurs.

First to Know: Hurricane Nicole and local effects forecast (11/09/2022)

Nicole turned into a hurricane Wednesday evening as it passed over Grand Bahama Island, en route to the southeastern Florida coastline overnight.

Nicole is moving west at 13 mph, with its center 100 miles east of West Palm Beach early Wednesday evening. Its highest winds are at 75 mph.

Nicole's strongest winds are contained within 10 miles of the eye of the storm, but its tropical storm wind field extends over 500 miles north of the center.

It is still forecast to reach the Treasure Coast of the eastern Florida peninsula overnight as a category 1 hurricane. After landfall, a change in direction to the north, then northeast, is anticipated through Friday.

LOCAL STORM OVERVIEW

At its closest approach to our region, Nicole will be a weakening tropical storm. It will not be a hurricane, even if the center of Nicole happens to move over the Apalachee Bay waters.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS remain in effect for most Big Bend and southern Georgia counties. This means tropical storm conditions will form across our area by Thursday morning.

Wednesday night wind gusts will be around 25 to 30 mph, with sustained winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph are possible Thursday, while steady wind speeds will range from 20 to 35 mph in most areas. Strongest wind gusts will occur in Apalachee Bay waters, where gusts can reach 50 knots.

Our biggest wind impacts will include tree debris (leaves, twigs, branches, and the like) and isolated power outages. Some structural damage can occur from fallen larger limbs or downed trees.

Rain totals will be around one to two inches across the region through Friday. Totals near three inches are possible in the Suwannee Valley. Isolated higher amounts, or heavy rain falling in a short amount of time, can trigger localized flooding.

First to Know: Nicole local storm surge forecast (11/09/2022)

Storm surge of up to 4 feet above normally dry ground is possible Thursday afternoon through Friday morning along the eastern Big Bend shoreline. A storm surge warning is in effect for the coastline of Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties. Lesser storm surge amounts are possible along Franklin County and the barrier islands, where a storm surge watch is issued.

A limited chance for a spin-up tornado exists Thursday and late Wednesday east of Interstate 75. Tornadoes are not expected to be a widespread hazard for the region.

