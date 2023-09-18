Hurricane Nigel to grow stronger over Atlantic Ocean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Nigel is over 800 miles from the nearest land mass and is expected to avoid making contact with any islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Bermuda is the closest land point to Nigel Monday evening, moving northwest at 12 mph, with peak sustained winds of 80 mph.

Nigel will move northwest to north through most of this week, before curving to the northeast by the weekend. It will move over the colder northern Atlantic waters, where it will lose its tropical identity but will still be a strong windmaker for shipping lanes in its path.