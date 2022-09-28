Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday afternoon in SW Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on the southwest coastline of Florida near Cayo Costa, north of Captiva Island in coastal Lee County as a major and potentially historic Category 4 hurricane.

The landfall of a hurricane happens when the middle part of the storm's eye crossed over land.

Ian is currently moving north-northeast at 15 MPH with peak winds of 150 mph.

Catastrophic damage is expected in the wake of this hurricane's path near the southwest coastline of Florida.

News coverage at sister station Fox 4 in Fort Myers reports increasing flooding from storm surge, some of which is reported to reach 9 to 12 feet at Fort Myers Beach.

As of 2 p.m., The National Hurricane reported potential for, "catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12-18 ft above ground level expected somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor. Catastrophic wind damage is also beginning."

Power losses for the southern Florida peninsula are nearing 500,000 customers as of mid-afternoon, with over 200,000 of those in Lee County.

This storm's path leads northwest through the Florida peninsula where it will continue to weaken.

By Thursday morning, this storm is expected to be a Tropical Storm, but tornadoes, wind damage, and flooding are still issues inland.

As this storm moves over Orlando and back into the Atlantic Ocean, local impacts will still be felt. Our impacts mostly happen Thursday through Friday morning.

Wind gusts up to Tropical Storm strength and some isolated sustained Tropical Storm winds will mean isolated power outages mostly for the eastern side of our area (closer to the I-75 corridor).

Storm surge near coastlines of 1-2' is also possible with isolated flooding near coastlines.

Outer bands will bring heavy rain at times to the east side of our area (also near I-75) over Thursday and Friday. Impacts from flooding will be minimal.

Ian-related advisories in effect locally:

