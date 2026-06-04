High temperatures creeping back up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lows Thursday night will stay on the chilly side in the lower 60s, but highs are warming back up Friday.

We will welcome back the upper 80s and low 90s starting Friday and hang on to the heat for the next week.

However, we are continuing to see dry air overhead, so lower humidity levels will stick with us as we move into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, conditions look to stay dry. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs reaching the 90s for most.

We will start to see isolated showers as we start the work week next week, but activity looks to be minimal at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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