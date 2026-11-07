High pressure taking control

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are now on the good side of the cold front, so we are getting in on lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures!

A high pressure behind the front will continue to filter in cool and dry air from the north over the next few days.

Lows Saturday night will be some of the coolest yet, getting down in the 40s for just about everyone!

ABC 27 Lows Saturday night

We will hang on to the comfortable conditions through a majority of next week. Come Wednesday/Thursday, another front will approach and allow for isolated shower activity, but not much at this time.

This approaching front will be our first decent cold snap of the season as temperatures will take quite the dip down into the 30s/40s overnight and 50s/60s during the day!

Get ready to take the jackets out!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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