High pressure keeping skies clear ahead of cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will be keeping the clear skies around through a majority of the night with partly sunny skies in store for Saturday.

Overnight lows Friday won't get as low, but will still reach the 40s for everyone. Saturday will feature a slight warming trend with highs in the low 70s, but don't get too used to it!

A cold front will sweep through Sunday which could cause a few showers in the late morning to early afternoon. Once we get behind the front Sunday night, temperatures plummet to the 20s! There will be a bit of a breeze as well, so the feels like temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s.

The cold air will stick around throughout the day Monday, keeping highs in the 40s with plenty of sunshine. However, the cold air won't be sticking around for long as we will warm back up into the 60s and eventually the 70s as we move throughout the week.

Cold weather shelters will be opening in Tallahassee Sunday night to ensure everyone stays warm! Click here to find the full list of shelters.

