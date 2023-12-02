HEAVY RAIN SATURDAY: Heavy rain could cause localized flooding, isolated severe storms possible

TALLAHSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Steady and sometimes heavy rain continues through our area this morning, which will persist into the early afternoon.

Heavy rain is leading to slick roads. Some extra water will pool, creating areas of spot and nuisance flooding. Because of recent trends of ongoing rain and amounts of over one inch since 6 a.m., several state line counties have been added to a Flood Watch, in effect through Sunday afternoon. The flood watch includes Leon, Thomas, and Lowndes counties, among others.

Saturday afternoon, our concerns for stronger storms is expected. We have a line of stronger storms pushing through southwest Alabama early afternoon through early evening hours. This means places like the tri-state area through Tallahassee could see strong, gusty wind and a possible tornado during this time.

Keep a close eye on our social media sites, our website, and on-air for updates throughout the afternoon and evening during this active period.

