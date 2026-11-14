Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Keep those jackets around! Temperatures Sunday morning will be the coldest we've seen in a while. Low 30s will be seen and with everyone right around the freezing mark, a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are currently in place from 1 a.m. - 9 a.m. Sunday.

Skies will remain mainly clear with the exception of some upper level clouds that will pass through throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the late morning, reaching 60° at around noon. We will only see the mid 60s yet again for the high Sunday.

These 60s will last for the first couple of days as we head into the work week before temperatures bounce back to the 70s come midweek with partly cloudy skies.

Bits of moisture from the west will move eastward Monday, but a majority of it will hang just to our south, but will allow for cloud cover and a few sprinkles.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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