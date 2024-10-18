Friday Tropics check: Caribbean system moves west (10/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A persistent zone of moisture in the western Caribbean has been taking better shape Friday in terms of organization and circulation. A tropical depression can form from this, but all forecast trends have been guiding this system to the west through the Yucatan Peninsula, and not to the north into the Gulf. Regardless of future development, this system will not pose a risk to the Big Bend area.

A second disturbance, located Friday afternoon to the northeast of Puerto Rico, has been shifting back and forth in strength but remains weak and disorganized. This system also will not have any effect on the local area.

No other disturbances are forecast to develop over the next week or so. Long-range signals for additional Caribbean activity toward the end of October and early November need further consistency in trends over the next couple of weeks to become a valid point of interest down the road.