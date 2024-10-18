Short-lived Caribbean tropical system is not coming here; check its track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of moisture in the western Caribbean has organized enough to prompt tropical storm advisories for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday afternoon.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen is moving west-northwest at 7 mph with highest winds of 35 mph. It is roughly 200 miles east of the coastline of Belize.

The outlook is for the system to have a small window of time tonight and Saturday to become a tropical storm before moving over the landscape of the Yucatan, where it is expected to weaken. It would be named Nadine if it becomes a tropical storm.

This system has zero chance to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and will not factor into the weather pattern for the Big Bend or southern Georgia in any way, shape, or form.