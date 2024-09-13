Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/13/2024)

Tropical Storm Gordon is a distant Atlantic Cape Verde system.

A long-lasting stalled frontal zone that stretches into the western Atlantic off the Florida and Georgia coast is being shown to generate a swirl of low pressure over this weekend that will tend to move to the north and northwest. Indications show a higher chance of it to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression early next week, projected to move into the South and North Carolina region. The presence of this system next week can eventually promote a drier trend across southern Georgia and northern Florida. It will have no direct adverse effects here.

No other points of interest are being tracked this evening in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic areas.