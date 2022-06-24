ENTER DATELINE — There will not be any tropical disturbance coming toward the northeastern Gulf region this weekend through the middle of next week.

A tropical wave in the open tropical North Atlantic moves steadily westward in the next several days. There is higher confidence for more organization and strengthening through that time as it approaches the Lesser Antilles next week. Current indications show it maintain a west to west-northwest path of movement, keeping it well into the southern Caribbean into the mid to late part of next week.

A secondary disturbance is forecast to enter the northern Gulf from the north. Water temperatures are extremely warm in the northern Gulf of Mexico. There are no sure signs of any troubles, but gathered moisture over that area next week can show modest organizing abilities. It is not expected to have an effect on the local weather pattern, regardless of development.