Friday evening First to Know forecast (09/23/2022)

A new round of dryness will set up our region with ideal weather without much of a threat from showers or storms. A northeast wind pattern will draw down the drier conditions from the north, supporting broad sunshine over the Saturday afternoon hours. The clear sky in the morning will cause temperatures to drop into the 60s in most areas, with the lowest readings possible in interior southern Georgia. The air will warm quickly to near average in the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will feature a few more scattered clouds ahead of the next cold front, and conditions can get warm before it arrives later in the night. Sunday's highs will be in the lower 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry. We will then monitor the effects of a likely hurricane near the southeastern Gulf or the Florida peninsula; you can read the latest updates on the system here.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist