Friday evening First To Know forecast (09/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are finally tapping into the deep tropical moisture available along the entire Gulf coast region, and that's translating into widespread coverage of showers and rain. Thunderstorm action has been confined to offshore areas, and not many actual thunderstorms will be experienced over land. But, the steady nature of the rain will keep conditions wet tonight. Rainfall amounts have exceeded one inch along the central and western Big Bend coast, with a few more inches possible, causing flooding concerns.

Forecast temperatures will be stable around 80° this evening, dropping into the 70s overnight.

Additional rain development is anticipated Saturday morning along the stalled front in the northern Gulf, which will move east-northeast over another broad swath of our region. Like today, thunderstorm action will be limited but sunshine will be very tough to come by. Highs will be capped in the lower 80s with excessive cloud cover. Showers again can be steady for a few hours, and heavier rain will be more occasional.

We'll see a slight nudge in this moisture corridor to the southeast on Sunday. Northeast winds will allow partial drying and clearing for interior southern Georgia neighborhoods, while clouds and showers become scattered to numerous in our northern Florida counties. A similar drier north / wetter south pattern will continue into the first half of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist