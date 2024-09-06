Flood Watch expanded along Big Bend coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flood Watch has been expanded from the Forgotten Coast to include Wakulla County in anticipation of sustained rainy trends and higher rainfall accumulations through Saturday.

The watch is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Franklin and Liberty counties are also continued in the flood watch.

While rainfall amounts through mid-afternoon Friday have been less than an inch in Wakulla County, a swath of rain stretches offshore and is expected to move onshore and northeast.

Additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches are possible through the duration of the flood watch. Downpours can increase those totals to over six inches in isolated cases.

Areas susceptible to flooding include saturated grounds, creeks and streams, poor drainage zones, and some urban centers.

While a couple of thunderstorms can approach the coastline, widespread severe storms are not expected to occur.

