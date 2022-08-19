Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patches of showers and thunderstorms are moving east-northeast across various parts of our area, but the overall coverage is underperforming. It means some of us will get through the evening and night without substantial rainfall or storminess. But, those who go get rain can have downpours, lightning, and gusts along with it. It will be partly cloudy with breaks of clear sky overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Over the weekend, we'll see scattered thunderstorms developing in usual summertime fashion, with hit-or-miss coverage and local soaking rain that can end in a matter of minutes. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The next broad upper disturbance enters the Southeast early next week, connecting with deep tropical moisture to lift rain opportunities into a higher range for a few days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist