Friday evening First to Know forecast (08/12/2022)

Vast moisture lingers around the entire state-line region as we enter the weekend, which means there will be little change in the pattern at the beginning. A cold front in middle Georgia will slip farther south Saturday, activating more pockets of rain and thunderstorms in the daytime hours of Saturday. Intervals of sun can still be expected, enough to get highs close to the upper 80s and near 90° after morning lows in the low 70s. Sunday, the cold front will slide south into the Apalachee Bay region, where showers and storms will be focused for areas near and south of I-10. Rain development falls to near zero in the I-75 south Georgia and southeast Georgia regions Sunday with increased amounts of sun. While highs will be be around the 90° mark, Monday morning lows can drop into the upper 60s in the southeast Georgia corner, with low 70s elsewhere. The air will be slightly less muggy, especially north of the state line.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist