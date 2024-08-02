Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The coverage of rain and thunder has again been mainly spotty to scattered, more broadly active in the mid and lower Suwannee River region, where times of steady rain will stretch into the early evening. Isolated spotty showers and storms are possible in tri-state and southern Georgia communities in that same time frame. Cloud cover will vary, with a partial clearing trend anticipated late tonight and Saturday morning.

Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday features a repeat performance of early heating, a sun-and-cloud mix, and the development of pockets of showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Downpours and gusty winds are possible with the strongest activity in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s, with the heat index topping 105° or more before the thunderstorm cycle gets underway.

Sunday transitions into the effects of a current developing tropical system that is likely to be a tropical storm which will ride north along the Florida west coast. Local winds will become southeast. Current expectations are focusing the heaviest rain and gustiest winds in the eastern Big Bend and east of I-75 in southern Georgia Sunday evening through midday Monday. Western (tri-state) sections will see little rain and limited wind effects. Fuller details can be found in this article in the Hurricane Center section.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist