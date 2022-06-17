Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The prospects for evening and nighttime showers and thunderstorms look more possible in interior southern Georgia, with a batch of storms in the Tennessee Valley that will make a push southward this evening. If the clumping of storms holds together, interior south Georgia counties run a better chance for gusty storm-related winds, downpours, and excessive lightning. In the Big Bend region, showers and storms will be isolated, with any leftover inland action moving south beyond midnight. As a result, evening temps are expected to stay hot, with 90s dropping into the 80s later. Lows will be in the 70s. Saturday, a cold front pushes into the area, sparking afternoon showers and storms, but also ramping up daytime temps to the upper 90s to around 100°. The cold front will bring slightly drier air into the area Sunday and early next week, but the only cooling it does is to bring highs into the mid 90s and lows closer to 70°. Triple-digit temps are possible again by the middle of next week with limited rain chances.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Heat advisory for Saturday 06/18/2022



Another heat advisory will be in effect Saturday afternoon and early in the evening for feels-like values reaching or exceeding 108°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist