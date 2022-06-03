Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day thunderstorms are sprouting up in various parts of the region, some connected to the coastal sea breeze, others popped by a cold front in the Chattahoochee River region. Each of these storms, as localized as they are, can create quick downpours and wind gusts, along with excessive lightning. These will be slow-movers, and may linger around well after sunset. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows around the 70° mark. Saturday's highs will top the lower 90s again with passing clouds and another batch of developing showers and storms. These will start in interior southern Georgia and move west-southwest through the day. They will not originate from the tropical disturbance in southern Florida, but our wind flow is influenced by it. Sunday will also be warm, but showers and storms will be reduce in number. Next week appears hot with scattered to isolated daytime thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist