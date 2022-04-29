Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More clouds will be present in some areas this evening, but not many showers or storms are expected. Readings will be in the 80s early in the evening, dropping into the 70s after 7:00 p.m. Limited clearing is forecast overnight; lows will be mild in the middle 60s. Saturday will have a sun-and-cloud mix with warm temperatures peaking in the middle 80s. We'll have more moisture and some support for pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. These will have more of a localized focus and not be particularly widespread at a given time. Sunday will be similar with spotty afternoon showers and highs in the mid 80s. Next week will likely give us the first round of 90° afternoons, especially by midweek, with a couple of showers or storms possible each afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist