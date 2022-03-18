Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Active thunderstorms will cross through counties near Lake Seminole, and north of Interstate 10 into southern Georgia, through the early part of the evening. These storms will cause heavy rain, occasionally frequent lightning, and moderate wind gusts. A couple of them can trigger severe thunderstorm warnings. By late tonight, storm action settles down, and leftover clouds and isolated showers will remain. Lows will be in the 60s. Saturday, a cold front lingers in the area; this will produce varying amounts of cloudiness and scattered showers, but by afternoon, a few storms can develop with another risk for strong wind gusts and hail. Highs will range in the 70s before a dry-out occurs Sunday morning with drier air and temps slightly below average. The next thunderstorm threat will come our way by next Wednesday.

A tornado watch continues for several tri-state counties near Lake Seminole until 7:00 p.m.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist