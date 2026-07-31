Flood watch over the weekend for counties near the coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Flood Watch is in effect for the counties along the Big Bend coastline and slightly inland over the weekend and early next week.

Counties included in the flood watch are Franklin, southern Liberty, Wakulla, coastal Jefferson, Taylor, and Lafayette.

An unsettled pattern this weekend will cause the development of areas of showers, rain, and thunderstorms that can affect locations south of Interstate 10 with repeated episodes of downpours and steady rain.

General rainfall forecasts bring about two to four inches of rain around and south of the state line through Monday afternoon, with isolated higher amounts possible. The ground may become oversaturated in some cases, leading to local flooding, particularly in poor drainage areas and some creeks and streams.

Road travel will be more hazardous because of downpours and water on roadways.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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