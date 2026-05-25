Flash flood warning this afternoon in west Gadsden, north Liberty cos.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A flash flood warning is in effect for the western portions of Gadsden County, plus northern Liberty County, until 4:30 p.m.

Repeated rounds of rain and downpours, on top of previous rainfall amounts exceeding three inches Sunday, will contribute to oversaturation of land and the possibility of quick-developing pockets of flooding on roadways and poor-drainage areas.

People in affected regions are advised to avoid situations where over-running water or water of unknown depth can cause hazards to life and property.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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