TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Happy thanksgiving!

Grab those jackets today. We are waking up to the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. We wont warm that much by the afternoon with highs in the upper to mid 50s. Temperatures get even colder for tonight with lows well into the 30s for many.

The clouds will dominate the skies this morning, but the sun does come out by the afternoon. By sunset the clouds should clear enough for us to see the sun in full force. There will be more of a clearing overnight, allowing for plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

While the rain is gone for now, we have another front that will bring rain back to start next week. As of now it should stay mostly overnight Sunday into Monday, but things can change as we get closer to the event.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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