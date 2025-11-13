First To Know Weather - We Back To Average, But Getting Warmer

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is back to business as usual in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures will return closer to average this afternoon, but the morning lows need some time to catch up.

Either way, it is not freezing to start this morning, and it will not be for a while. We are still a bit chilly, though, with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. You will still want at least a jacket as you head out the door. Patchy fog will linger along our coastlines, so be mindful if you are in an area of denser fog. This should lift around 9 a.m.

Highs are much warmer today and may even be slightly above average in some areas. We will see widespread mid 70s, so we can shed those jackets this afternoon. In fact, we will be getting above average as we head into the weekend, with a few spots reaching the low 80s. Although morning lows may still be chilly, it will be a good idea to keep those jackets on standby.

