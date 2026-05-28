First To Know Weather - The Rainy Trend Continues

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are warm to start again today in the mid to low 70s. Showers will be rolling through this morning, with some thunder at times.

By midday we will be in the low 80s only warming slightly into the mid 80s by the late afternoon. We expect more showers to pop up once again after 1 P.M. some could get heavy with thunder likely.

The pattern keeps on going, with storms and showers still expected through the weekend. While the chances of rain can drop next week, there will still be enough moisture to fire off isolated pockets of rain.

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