First To Know Weather - Storms and Heat Today (7-29-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off very warm in the low 80s and upper 70s. The heat index is already in the 90s and we are jumping beyond 110º for this afternoon's heat index. We are in an extreme heat warning from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

By midday we will already be in the mid 90s, and will warm a little more into the upper 90s by the late afternoon. There is a threat for severe weather after 2 P.M. until 8 P.M. Our biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts around 60mph and frequent lightning. Tornado chances are very low, but cannot be ruled out completely.

This front will be the starting point to a very rainy, but cooling, rest of the work week. This weekend is also showing signs of becoming a washout, so think about an indoor plan B.

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