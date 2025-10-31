Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather - Chills For Trick-Or-Treating (Halloween Forecast)

Chilly and clear throughout the day
TALLAHASEE, FL. — We have chills and thrills this Halloween!

The chills will be temperatures to start today, and then to end the day. The earlier the better for those kiddos, as temperatures start to drop dramatically after the sun sets. Past 8 p.m. they may need jackets or sweaters under their costumes.

The thrills will be the sun shining all day long, and clear skies through the night. The wind will be light from the northwest, and should not affect outdoor conditions in any dramatic way. No rain to dampen spirits on this cool Hallows night!

Stay safe, and have a fun, happy Halloween!

