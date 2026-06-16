First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Carry Into The Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are cooler today than yesterday. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s, and the humidity is down as well. While some sun will poke through, skies will be mostly cloudy all day today.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s and climb into the upper 80s by the late afternoon. The storms and showers will start up around 11 A.M. and some of them could become strong or severe. These will last until around 11 pm with rain remaining heading into tomorrow morning. There is a marginal risk for severe weather and slight risk for flash flooding so be weather aware.

For more information about the severe risk click here

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