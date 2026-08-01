First To Know Weather - Rain again tomorrow (8-2-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The rain is starting to taper off, and should be gone by the time the sun sets. Only a weak stray shower will remain until around 10 P.M. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s through the night and into tomorrow morning.

Rain can start again tomorrow around 9 A.M. but this time it will be more scattered. That being said heavy downpours are still possible. We are in a Flash Flood Watch until Monday at 2 P.M. for our Florida counties. This does not mean South Georgia is in the clear from potential flooding. We expect another 2" at least for isolated areas tomorrow, and at least 0.5" for everyone. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

The chance of rain drops heading into the work week, and even more by midweek.

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