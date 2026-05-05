Thursday Storms: National Weather Service-Tallahassee says severe weather possible

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather on Thursday. This means isolated severe storms are possible.

As of now, the risk is very low for our area to actually receive any severe weather, but it is not zero. It will all depend on how the cold front will move, and if it will stall to our north, or sweep further south during the afternoon. This is a constantly changing forecast, so stick with us for constant updates.

Abc 27

If we were to get severe storms from this, the Main Threats would be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail. There is not a high risk for tornadoes at this time.

The timing as of now is the late afternoon into the evening from around 2,:00-7:00 p.m., but that will likely change over the next few days.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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