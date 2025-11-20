First To Know forecast: Warm stretch is far from over (11/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite the expectation of a couple of modest cold fronts coming close to the region in the days to come, there isn't any solid break in the afternoon November heat to come in the next several days.

Even mornings will start feeling milder, as moisture further accumulates in our local part of the atmosphere. That extra moisture will support more areas of fog to form in the early parts of the morning. It holds off for most of the evening, however, as temperatures will go from the 80s and 70s into the 50s by midnight. Forecast lows will range in the low to mid 50s. Locally dense fog can cause visibility issues.

Highs Friday will return to the lower and middle 80s with a sunny to partly cloudy sky through the day.

Upper-level high pressure will be to our south, helping to shunt the effectiveness of the upcoming weekend front's ability to bring a bigger cool-down. Its chances to cause showers are also limited and confined to spotty, scattered, and light occurrences on Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend will have variable amounts of clouds, times of sunshine, and areas of morning fog.

It may be around or after Thanksgiving before a bigger push of cooler air reaches our neighborhoods.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

