First to Know forecast: Times of tropical showers & storms (07/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The flow around Tropical Depression Two is bringing a steady stream of clouds and moisture into our region, producing areas of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms in the central and western sections of our region. Sunshine has been a bit more prevalent in the I-75 region, where the southeast flow is contributing to heavier rain and a few thunderstorms moving north in the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions through early this evening.

Times of rain will continue, keeping many neighborhoods damp, with occasional breaks in the rain coverage. Offshore passing storms can be gusty as they come ashore.

Most area temperatures will be in the 70s this evening, with warmer sections for the eastern zones absent any rain or thunderstorms. In general, overnight readings will be steady in the mid 70s under a layer of clouds with passing showers and rain.

Tuesday will feature limited sunshine as the spin around the tropical depression lurks offshore and moves mainly west-northwest. We will still be positioned to get considerable cloudiness and periodic showers and rain, with a noticeable but not incredibly strong breeze from the southeast and south. Isolated stronger and gusty storms can affect the immediate coastline and offshore waters. Highs Tuesday will be mainly in the 80s.

The tropical low will continue its move to the west through midweek, decreasing its influence on the local weather pattern. The amount of showers and thunderstorms will decrease, with a corresponding increase in daytime sunshine. Highs will return to the lower 90s and rain coverage will be scattered to patchy for the rest of the work week.

A cold front slips closer by the weekend, and that can cause an upswing in cloud coverage and rain development. But additional tropical disturbances are not foreseen in the local region.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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