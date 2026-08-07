First to Know Forecast: Temporarily soggy for some neighborhoods (08/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain pattern for late today and this evening will fling some showers and isolated thunderstorms across eastern Big Bend counties in particular, with a bit less action to be encountered elsewhere later tonight. There will be areas of patchy clouds and times of clear sky, variable in terms of overall coverage, with a general clearing trend for the region overnight.

Evening temperatures will be around 90° early on except in rainy areas. Readings will drop through the 80s later tonight, enter the 70s by midnight with morning lows in the low to mid 70s Saturday.

There is ample moisture to drive the formation of showers and storms during the day, including some in the late-morning hours. Breaks of sunshine are expected in between any areas of rain coverage. It will not be raining all day in any particular spot, but showers can come and go occasionally. Forecast highs will be in the lower 90s.

The moisture feed will contribute to more scattered showers and storms Sunday as well, with periods of sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 70s and highs will return to the lower 90s.

Next week, a general decrease in daily showers and storms is foreseen, thanks to a buildup of high pressure coming over the Florida peninsula and stretching across the state line region. This will push our highs deeper into the middle 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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