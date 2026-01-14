First to Know Forecast: Sprinkles, then blustery (01/14/2026)

Later tonight, clouds are set to rebuild locally ahead of the actual cold front that will bring about a chilly and windy Thursday. Before those conditions set in, a few sprinkles and showers will occur in the nighttime period. Rainfall amounts will be light, and showers will end well before sunrise.

Evening temps will fall into the 40s, then hold steady around the lower 40s overnight with the clouds and spot showers.

When the cold front passes, a clearing trend will begin as northwest winds become steady and brisk. The cold air flowing in with those winds will limit daytime warming, despite abundant sunshine. Forecast highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

The cold surge will set up freezing temperatures area-wide Friday morning, supported by a lack of wind and high pressure overhead. A freeze warning will be likely for most inland locations for lows in the low to mid 20s, with some isolated upper teens in interior southwestern Georgia.

The weekend features a slight warm-up Saturday with increasing clouds late and a new chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. More insight into this setup is available. Afterwards, the cold snap will extend into early next week with another widespread freeze expected Monday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.