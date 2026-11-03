First to Know forecast: Spotty showers streaming through (11/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunshine will be somewhat limited for the next couple of days, with layers of clouds thickening up a bit with the abundance of moisture around the area. A few scattered showers will ride along the east to southeast wind flow. Showers affecting various neighborhoods will be generally low-impact, temporary, and non-severe.

Evening temperatures will fall slowly into the 70s and stay there for most of the night. Morning temps will dip into the upper 60s before the sun comes up. There will be variable cloudiness with a chance for a couple of sprinkles and showers.

Wednesday features a nearby cold front that won't sweep through the area, nor will it agitate the atmosphere enough to cause a big thunderstorm concern. But, there will be spots of showers and rain passing through from time to time. Cloud cover will be considerable, with intermittent sunshine. Forecast highs at midweek will still manage to get into the lower 80s.

The remainder of the work week will remain warm and humid before a stronger (but drier) cold front enters by Friday afternoon and evening. There will be partial cloudiness each day, including over the weekend, but by then, a cooler setup will be experienced as highs drop into the 70s and morning lows will be in the 50s.

A swift-moving disturbance on Monday can bring more clouds and a small chance for showers. Temperatures by then will be near or below seasonable levels.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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