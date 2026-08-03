First to Know forecast: Spotty rain & thunder focusing eastward (08/03/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're experiencing a reduction in the coverage and development of rain and thunderstorms, leading to a discontinuation of the flood watch across the eastern Big Bend and elsewhere, and focusing spotty downpours for some neighborhoods east of the US 319 corridor. Any heavy rain will be temporary and cover a limited area and should not be overwhelming. The more west one goes, the less rain development is anticipated, though some gathered cloudiness can persist for the early evening.

A general partial clearing trend is forecast for the region later this evening and overnight, with minimal shower chance between midnight and sunrise.

Forecast temps will be around 90° late this afternoon in areas with more sun, falling through the 80s later tonight and into the 70s in the morning, down to lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday offers an opportunity for scattered showers and storms east, with isolated formation of such activity in the tri-state where some slightly drier air will be present. It will be partly cloudy overall, with highs in the lower 90s.

There won't be widespread rain coverage throughout the rest of this week, but scattered variety showers and storms more typical of early August, with a sun-and-cloud mix for each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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