First to Know forecast: Spots of fast-moving, soaking rain (07/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The onshore southerly wind flow on the eastern fringe of the circulation around Tropical Storm Bertha places us in an ideal position for swift-moving spots of rain and downpours streaming through the central and western Big Bend regions late today. The activity isn't exactly long-lasting but causes a quick soaking in affected locations. Thunder and lightning have been minimal, but some quick wind gusts have also occurred with the action.

We'll still have a few rounds of rain this evening and overnight, becoming less frequent through Wednesday afternoon and more focused across the western Big Bend and tri-state sections. The sky will be partly cloudy to partly clear, with intervals of daytime sunshine. In the I-75 counties and points east, showers and storms will be more isolated in nature.

Forecast lows tonight will be humid and warm in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Wednesday will get toward the 90° mark west, and mid 90s possible east.

A further reduction in rain activity is foreseen Thursday and Friday as Bertha's effects lessen locally. Afternoon rain and thunder will be spottier and sunshine will generally increase, as will high temperatures in the 90s along with feels-like values topping out around 105° for the end of the week.

A cold front will approach from the north over the weekend, possibly spreading more clouds and rain around.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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