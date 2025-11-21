First To Know forecast: Spot showers mixed with some sun (11/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A break in the warm pattern is foreseen; it's a small dose of coolness that affects the weekend forecast, but only a little bit.

The weekend begins the way the work week ends: areas of clear sky this evening through early in the night, with a round of low clouds and fog forming before dawn. Some visibilities can drop to less than a mile, and some areas of dense fog advisories are possible for the night.

Forecast temperatures will drop from the 70s to the 60s. Overnight lows will be around 60° as the fog develops locally.

Scattered clouds will linger into Saturday as a modest cold front lurks across southern Georgia and the state line area. It will produce a few showers, but coverage will be spotty and temporary, with mainly light accumulations expected in a few locations. Otherwise, a sun-and-cloud mix is anticipated with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The front slips to the south of the region Sunday, causing more sunshine in inland areas Sunday and reducing any rain risk to isolated cases near the southeast Big Bend. Quite frankly, weekend rain action just won't be all that great.

Mild to warm temperature ranges are foreseen through the beginning of the Thanksgiving weekend. A stronger cold front approaches by Wednesday with a little better opportunity for some showers, but it looks more capable of bringing down readings to noticeably cooler levels by Turkey Day and beyond.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

