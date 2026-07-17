First To Know forecast: Some storms come later for the Big Bend (07/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day showers and storms have been slower to form locally, but a cluster of rain and thunder in the Nature Coast region can influence an upward trend in activity for the eastern Big Bend and areas south of the state line this evening, where passing showers, rain, and thunder is possible. Otherwise, there will be areas of clearer sky and scattered cloudiness that will be present overnight.

Forecast temps will fall through the 80s later this evening, entering the 70s around midnight (or sooner if there is rain), and reaching morning lows in the mid 70s.

A disturbance to the west of the Florida west coast, and well south of the Big Bend coastline, will stir up the atmosphere enough Saturday to create occasions of clouds and showers, with the chance for downpours and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. There will be intervals of sunshine, enough to get temps for highs closer to average in the lower 90s.

The spin of low pressure will generate more rounds of rain and thunder, especially offshore Sunday, but there will be times when areas of rain and storms affect coastal and inland locations. Rainfall amounts through Sunday will vary, but higher amounts near two inches are possible at the coast, with lower totals farther inland.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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