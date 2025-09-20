First To Know forecast: Simmering final summer weekend (09/20/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following morning temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s with areas of clear sky, the final weekend of summer will feel like the middle of summer at times, considering the morning sun and heating triggering pop-up clouds in the afternoon, and the moisture making it feel muggy and hot.

A few showers will develop in the warmest part of the day, mainly spotty and localized, starting inland around the state line counties and moving south toward the coast over time. A brief downpour or thunderstorm is possible, but the activity should not become widespread. Most of us won't encounter any rain at all.

Highs will be in the mid 90s, and feels-like values will be closer to the upper 90s or 100°.

A slight drop in available moisture puts Sunday's shower chances in the lowest rung of the scale, with coverage affecting less than 10% of the local landscape. It will be sunny to partly cloudy with warm highs in the low to mid 90s again.

It won't feel like fall when the season officially begins Monday afternoon. We'll have the same pattern of a sun-and-cloud mix in the afternoon with isolated showers and storms. While it remains dry for most areas, a few occasions of daily rain will be anticipated through most of next week with highs remaining in the 90s and lows around 70°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

