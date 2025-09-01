First to Know forecast: Settled start to September (09/01/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A northeast wind pattern has re-established itself over the region, promoting fall-like dry (low moisture) air and supporting daytime temperatures that are running slightly below average. That same wind flow has reduced the amount of clouds. This combination will drive evening readings lower fairly swiftly after sunset. We'll have the 70s showing up locally early in the evening, with overnight temps bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s at sunrise.

The drier trend stretches into Tuesday as we return to our normal weekday routines. A few clouds will pop up in the daytime heating as highs get into the upper 80s to around 90°. A stray late-afternoon shower can form along the eastern flank of the sea breeze in the eastern Big Bend, but coverage will be limited and isolated.

We'll have a somewhat stable pattern this week, featuring a wind shift from the west and associated warming in the afternoon in the last half of the week to highs in the middle 90s. A couple more showers or storms are possible with a front in the Deep South that will stall to our north. Noticeable levels of moisture will return before the weekend as rain chance remain scattered and modest.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

