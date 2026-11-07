First To Know forecast: Seasonable coolness is back (11/07/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A strong push of drier air is coming into the region, causing drier and cooler air to overspread here for this weekend and beyond and returning temperatures to near average for this time of season.

Readings starting in the 50s this morning will climb this afternoon to mild levels in the mid 70s, with low humidity and times of sunshine filtered out by high and thin cloud cover. Winds will be from the north at 10 mph or less.

Sunday starts with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be clear at times and partly cloudy at others through the day with temps rebounding to the middle 70s again.

Most of next week will feature occasional passing clouds and steady, seasonable temps in the 70s during the day and around 50° at night. A disturbance will streak across the northern Gulf around the middle of next week and can provide a minor chance for a few showers, but nothing heavy or severe is expected, and there is a chance that rain and be avoided across most of the region. There is no sign of warm and humid air returning through the end of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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