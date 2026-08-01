First To Know forecast: Rounds of rain and storms this weekend (08/01/2026)

First to Know Forecast: A few soakers around this evening (07/31/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled frontal zone over southern Georgia today will help in creating more areas of clouds and developing showers and storms. Sunshine will be reduced and times of showers will become a bit more frequent. Highs today will be limited to the mid to upper 80s, with a few areas east of I-75 in southern Georgia getting a little more sun and a chance to top 90°.

Sunday offers the broadest coverage of rain in the local area. Showers can be persistent and occasions of steady and heavier rain are possible. While severe thunderstorms are expected, there can be excessive amounts of rain that trigger flooding in poor drainage areas or along some creeks and streams. A flood watch is up for many coastal counties through Monday, with projected rainfall amounts around 2-4" during that time frame with some isolated higher amounts possible.

There will be a wind-down in the rain action toward the middle of next week, back to typical summertime scattered afternoon and evening types of showers and storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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