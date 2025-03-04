First To Know forecast: Rain, storms, wind, and sun (03/04/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will continue to be breezy to windy, ahead of a storm system that will bring a broken line of gusty rain and a few stronger storms into the region early Wednesday morning.

There are some severe-weather risks involved in the line, including enhanced wind gusts connected to heavy rain which can cause power outages and pockets of wind-related damage. A stray tornado is possible.

The line will move west to east through the pre-dawn to late-morning hours. In its wake, a breezy west flow and a clearing trend are anticipated.

Morning lows will be around 60° to the lower 60s, and highs Wednesday will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Winds will start to settle Thursday morning with cooler lows in the 40s. We'll have sunshine and passing clouds with highs below average in the mid 60s.

Friday's weather is very similar to Thursday's, just a bit cooler in the morning and near average in the 70s for the afternoon.

Another system approaches over the weekend, spreading clouds and some rain activity by Saturday evening with a couple of thunderstorms possible. Severe-weather chances are negligible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.