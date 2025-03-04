Gusty rain, some severe storms Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Breezy conditions we are experiencing today are a prelude to our next storm system early Wednesday.

A vigorous low-pressure system is causing a line of potent thunderstorms in the Mississippi River region, set to move east through the evening toward the westernmost Florida panhandle.

The highest risk of severe weather will come from strong straight-line winds that will carry eastward toward the tri-state region early Wednesday morning.

There will be a corresponding dumping of heavy rain. Lightning and thunder will be somewhat infrequent.

A spin-up tornado risk exists, but it is not incredibly high locally.

While the line of rain and storms loses some organization when it reaches our state line counties starting around 3 a.m. Wednesday, we will still encounter times of inclement conditions during your sleep hours.

The line of storms moves from west to east early Wednesday morning, likely exiting the Suwannee River counties by 11 a.m. The last neighborhoods to receive storm activity will be the ones closer to the I-10/ I-75 interchange.

Hazards from storms and rain will include gusty to damaging wind affecting trees and power sources, as well as loose and light outdoor furniture and fixtures. Morning commutes and school drop-off routines may also be adversely affected.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are probable for some local counties with winds that can gust upwards of 60-65 mph. An isolated localized tornado warning is possible. Ensure you have ways to get notified of severe-weather alerts overnight.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online!

