TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system south of the western Florida Panhandle is flinging deeper moisture and areas of rain across the western fringe of our area this afternoon, with the expectation of the shield of rain to make further progress to the east and northeast, meaning times of sprinkles and light rain will increase late in the afternoon and evening hours for most of the Florida/Georgia line communities and neighborhoods. We remain on a more stable side of the disturbance, so thunderstorms or excessive rainfall are not expected.

Showers and rain will stretch into Thanksgiving morning before lifting out to the northeast and subsiding as sunrise approaches. A west breeze takes over for the day with modest drying that will cause some breaks in the leftover cloudiness throughout Turkey Day Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s and bottom out around 50° to the upper 40s in the morning for lows. A slow increase in sunshine will influence a slow warming trend, so projected highs Thursday are limited to the upper 50s.

Times of sunnier sky are forecast for Friday, mixed in with passing high-level cloud cover. Morning lows Friday and Saturday will be in the 30s, cold but above freezing both days. Daytime highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

The fast-moving upper pattern brings the next disturbance close by early next week; thicker clouds are likely late Sunday with overcast conditions Monday along with more showers and isolated thunder. It will be seasonably mild afterwards.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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