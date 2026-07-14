First to Know forecast: Rain coverage a bit more spaced out (07/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The amount of showers and storms this evening is limited, with a few zones of downpours scooting east toward the I-75 region. Rain activity that re-enters the tri-state from the west will have a harder time holding together as those spots go east into a stabilized section of the atmosphere.

Clouds are expected to linger for a bit tonight and in the morning as most showers come to an end by midnight or thereabouts.

Forecast temps this evening will be in the 80s in most cases, falling into the 70s as the hours progress. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

The rest of Wednesday morning will be mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy by midday. The afternoon offers a few more clouds building enough to cause scattered to spotty downpours, showers, and thunder. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

The usual daytime scattered shower and storm pattern is foreseen for the rest of the week, containing local hazards of heavy rain and bursts of lightning. The rain coverage is expected to increase a bit over the weekend, but not to levels that would cause a washout or enhanced chance for active or severe weather.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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