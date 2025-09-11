First to Know Forecast: Quick afternoon warming trend (09/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are keeping the dry slot that has really zapped away much of the summertime mugginess and daily pop-up showers and storms. The evening will feature occasional passing upper-level clouds and areas of fully clear sky, particularly overnight.

Evening temps will go from the upper 80s early to the 70s before midnight. The 60s will show up before sunrise with eventual lows in the low to mid 60s north and mid to upper 60s south.

More sunshine is expected Friday under this stable, dry, and consistent pattern, locked in by a continued upper low-pressure system in the Tennessee Valley and the ongoing trend of northeast winds locally. Highs will be warm in the range of 90° again but the humidity values will stay on the low side. A few puffy clouds will form in the afternoon, but rain activity will not likely happen.

The weekend is not much different. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s and highs will get back into the lower 90s both afternoons. A stray shower is possible in the late-afternoons, but not likely to have a big impact on anyone.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

